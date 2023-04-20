Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation [Image 7 of 7]

    SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Ronnie Best, Civil Engineer environmental program manager, points while voicing a question during a Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Research Center tour in Suffolk, Virginia, April 19, 2023. SWIFT returns treated effluent, which is liquid waste or sewage discharged into a river or sea, back to nature, protecting public health and the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 10:43
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    This work, SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Water
    SWIFT
    Clean Water
    JBLE
    Potomac Aquifer

