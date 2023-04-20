SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation

Ronnie Best, Civil Engineer environmental program manager, points while voicing a question during a Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Research Center tour in Suffolk, Virginia, April 19, 2023. SWIFT returns treated effluent, which is liquid waste or sewage discharged into a river or sea, back to nature, protecting public health and the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

