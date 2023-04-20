SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation

Amy Kriger, Installation Support environmental directorate and air program manager, intently listens during a Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Research Center presentation in celebration of Earth Day in Suffolk, Virginia, April 19, 2023. Joint Base Langley-Eustis conducts multiple programs, from Nutrient Management Plans to Storm-water Management Facility Inspection and Maintenance procedures, all aiming to protect the waterways and community from future water related issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

