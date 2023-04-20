Kambeth Powell, Installation Support water program manager, gazes at the Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Research Center pump systems through a window in Suffolk, Virginia, April 19, 2023. SWIFT Water is achieved through an innovative, multi-step Advanced Water Treatment process and meets all health standards as required by the Safe Drinking Water Act, the same standards required by all drinking water in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 10:43 Photo ID: 7762098 VIRIN: 230419-F-PG418-1093 Resolution: 4980x3333 Size: 498.94 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.