SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation

Senior Airman Amina Brabham, 30th Intelligence Squadron all-source analyst, listens to a Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Research Center tour for Earth Day in Suffolk, Virginia, April 19, 2023. According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, 97% of the Earth is water, while only 0.5% is available fresh water, as of April 11, 2020. SWIFT Research Center’s mission provides a sustainable, clean water source for the Hampton Roads’ community, preventing a fresh water crisis from happening in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

