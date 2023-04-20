Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation [Image 3 of 7]

    SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Lacy Wever, Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Research Center community educator, places different water deposits on a table as examples for some of the resources SWIFT pulls from water in Suffolk, Virginia, April 19, 2023. One of Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mission is to improve installation resiliency, standing at the forefront of tidal flooding, storm surge, extreme precipitation and the accelerating rate of sea level rise. SWIFT is combating some of those very challenges by pushing water back into the Potomac aquifer, the largest aquifer in the local area, reducing the rate at which land is sinking in Hampton Roads and providing businesess with the water they need to operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Water
    SWIFT
    Clean Water
    JBLE
    Potomac Aquifer

