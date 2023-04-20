SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation

Lacy Wever, Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Research Center community educator, places different water deposits on a table as examples for some of the resources SWIFT pulls from water in Suffolk, Virginia, April 19, 2023. One of Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mission is to improve installation resiliency, standing at the forefront of tidal flooding, storm surge, extreme precipitation and the accelerating rate of sea level rise. SWIFT is combating some of those very challenges by pushing water back into the Potomac aquifer, the largest aquifer in the local area, reducing the rate at which land is sinking in Hampton Roads and providing businesess with the water they need to operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

