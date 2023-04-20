Lacy Wever, Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Research Center community educator, holds an example of dirty water that will go through the purification process at SWIFT in Suffolk, Virginia, April 19, 2023. Joint Base Langley-Eustis is currently predicted to be underwater by 2050, which is one of the reasons why the base collaborates with local, Air Force and National entities to pioneer base level investments in flood mitigation and installation resiliency. SWIFT is committed to mitigating this sea-level rise among other challenges, such as saltwater intrusion and land subsidence affecting the Hampton Roads region, by pumping 120 million gallons of clean water into the Potomac aquifer, the largest local aquifer, and providing a sustainable drinkable water source for the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 10:43 Photo ID: 7762095 VIRIN: 230419-F-PG418-1061 Resolution: 3638x2822 Size: 752.63 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.