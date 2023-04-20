SWIFT educates JBLE on fresh water preservation

Lacy Wever, Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Research Center community educator, explains the SWIFT company mission for making clean water available to the local community in Suffolk, Virginia, April 19, 2023. In celebration of Earth Day, Joint Base Langley-Eustis participated in a SWIFT tour, encouraging the JBLE workforce to educate members about our water systems, improving an essential Airmen and Soldier resource by keeping our waterways clean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

