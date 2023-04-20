Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Eagle makes port of call in Ponta Delgada, Azores

    PONTA DELGADA, PORTUGAL

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Officer candidates aboard USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) lift a fender to buffer Eagle’s approach to the pier, April 21, 2023, in Ponta Delgada, Azores. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Corps, foreign military personnel as well as to share best practices with sailing organization Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 07:39
    Photo ID: 7761815
    VIRIN: 230421-G-PJ308-0837
    Resolution: 6520x4407
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: PONTA DELGADA, PT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Eagle makes port of call in Ponta Delgada, Azores, by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Azores
    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327)
    USCGA
    Ponta Delgada
    Eagle23
    GoBears

