USCGC Eagle makes port of call in Ponta Delgada, Azores

Officer candidates aboard USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) lift a fender to buffer Eagle’s approach to the pier, April 21, 2023, in Ponta Delgada, Azores. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Corps, foreign military personnel as well as to share best practices with sailing organization Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

