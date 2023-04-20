Officer candidates aboard USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) lift a fender to buffer Eagle’s approach to the pier, April 21, 2023, in Ponta Delgada, Azores. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Corps, foreign military personnel as well as to share best practices with sailing organization Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 07:39
|Photo ID:
|7761815
|VIRIN:
|230421-G-PJ308-0837
|Resolution:
|6520x4407
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|PONTA DELGADA, PT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Eagle makes port of call in Ponta Delgada, Azores, by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT