    Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 5 of 6]

    Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 25, 2023) –Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) sends a double probe fuel station to amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 25, 2023. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 07:32
    Photo ID: 7761814
    VIRIN: 230425-N-HX806-1143
    Resolution: 4948x3299
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

