Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 25, 2023) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice James Munzlinger, center, fires a shot line from amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) to fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 25, 2023. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

