Two more days to go and the competitors remain strong as they continue to master the skills needed to pass the multiple tests in order to earn the Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and the Field Medical Badges on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2023.



The purpose of the Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and the Field Medical Badges is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout various units on the Korean peninsula. These events are the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 07:02 Photo ID: 7761794 VIRIN: 230426-A-PY967-009 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 14.78 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, E3B Competition [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.