Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E3B Competition [Image 18 of 18]

    E3B Competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Two more days to go and the competitors remain strong as they continue to master the skills needed to pass the multiple tests in order to earn the Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and the Field Medical Badges on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2023.

    The purpose of the Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and the Field Medical Badges is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout various units on the Korean peninsula. These events are the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 07:02
    Photo ID: 7761794
    VIRIN: 230426-A-PY967-009
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.78 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B Competition [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition
    E3B Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EIB E3B EFMB ESB Korea 2ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT