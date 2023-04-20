U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosts German-American Flea Market

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden will host a German-American flea market in the parking lot between the old PX and the Taunus Theater at Wiesbaden Hainerberg.

