Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosts German-American Flea Market

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosts German-American Flea Market

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    On Saturday, May 20, 2023, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden will host a German-American flea market in the parking lot between the old PX and the Taunus Theater at Wiesbaden Hainerberg.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 06:08
    Photo ID: 7761755
    VIRIN: 230426-A-XW786-614
    Resolution: 988x986
    Size: 171.5 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosts German-American Flea Market, by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosts German-American Flea Market

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    “Stronger Together”
    “Be All You Can Be”
    IMCOM-E
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT