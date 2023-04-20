230422-N-VI040-1005 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 22, 2023) Local community members pose for a photo as they wait in line for Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Spring Fest Friendship Festival April 22, 2023. During this open base event, Sailors, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) members, and both the NAF Atsugi and the local community outside the gate enjoyed aircraft static-displays, live music, food vendors, and a variety of performances all in celebration of the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.1682 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 03:40 Photo ID: 7761680 VIRIN: 230422-N-VI040-1005 Resolution: 6731x4808 Size: 20.68 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spring Fest 2023 [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.