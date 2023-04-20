Spring Fest 2023

230422-N-VI040-1054 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 22, 2023) F/A-18E Super Hornets sit on static-display on the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi flight line during the installation’s Spring Fest Friendship Festival April 22, 2023. During this open base event, Sailors, JMSDF members, and both the NAF Atsugi and the local community outside the gate enjoyed aircraft static-displays, live music, food vendors, and a variety of performances all in celebration of the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

