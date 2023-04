Spring Fest 2023

230422-N-VI040-1022 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 22, 2023) The U.S. Seventh Fleet Band performs during Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Spring Fest Friendship Festival April 22, 2023. During this open base event, Sailors, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) members, and both the NAF Atsugi and the local community outside the gate enjoyed aircraft static-displays, live music, food vendors, and a variety of performances all in celebration of the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

Date Taken: 03.30.1682 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 Photo ID: 7761676 Location: KANAGAWA, JP