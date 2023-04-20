Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring Fest 2023 [Image 18 of 25]

    Spring Fest 2023

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.1682

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230422-N-VI040-1080 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 22, 2023) An EA-18G Growler sits on static-display on the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi flight line during the installation’s Spring Fest Friendship Festival April 22, 2023. During this open base event, Sailors, JMSDF members, and both the NAF Atsugi and the local community outside the gate enjoyed aircraft static-displays, live music, food vendors, and a variety of performances all in celebration of the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 03:40
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Spring Fest 2023
    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    EA-18G
    USJapanAlliance
    Spring Fest

