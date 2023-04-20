Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet of the Mayor, Apr. 20, 2023 [Image 9 of 9]

    Meet of the Mayor, Apr. 20, 2023

    VICENZA, SLOVENIA

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. soldier learns about a local community at the Golden Lion Conference Center, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Apr. 20, 2023. Meet the Mayors brings the American and Italian communities together and gives Italian locals an opportunity to share their cultural heritage with the military community.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Antonio Bedin)

