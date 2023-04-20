U.S. soldier learns about a local community at the Golden Lion Conference Center, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Apr. 20, 2023. Meet the Mayors brings the American and Italian communities together and gives Italian locals an opportunity to share their cultural heritage with the military community. (U.S. Army Photo by Antonio Bedin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 02:53 Photo ID: 7761617 VIRIN: 230420-A-YG900-0073 Resolution: 5993x3995 Size: 3.02 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet of the Mayor, Apr. 20, 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.