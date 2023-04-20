Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Shoup Preservation Team [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Shoup Preservation Team

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Ensign Jayla Darby 

    USS Shoup (DDG-86)

    Members from Deck division after a long day of painting

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 02:08
    Photo ID: 7761568
    VIRIN: 230414-N-EG820-186
    Resolution: 1035x775
    Size: 293.87 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shoup Preservation Team [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Jayla Darby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Shoup Preservation
    USS Shoup Preservation
    USS Shoup Preservation Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Preservation Onboard USS Shoup DDG-86

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Preservation USS Shoup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT