Cpt. Joshua Bosley from 1st Signal Brigade puts on his gear to go on the signal towers on April 24, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 01:12
|Photo ID:
|7761529
|VIRIN:
|230424-A-TX409-698
|Resolution:
|1040x1387
|Size:
|714.97 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Support Team works on signal towers [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT