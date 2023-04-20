Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade [Image 12 of 12]

    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Children and caretakers from the Luke Air Force Base Child Development Center participate in a Purple Up parade, April 21, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. April is the month of the military child and is dedicated to the recognition and celebration of service members’ children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 18:35
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    TAGS

    Luke Air Force base
    military
    parade
    Month of the Military Child
    AETC
    Purple Up

