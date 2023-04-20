Children and caretakers from the Luke Air Force Base Child Development Center participate in a parade, April 21, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Luke’s CDC hosted the Purple Up parade, an event celebrating military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 18:35
|Photo ID:
|7761148
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-CQ970-1256
|Resolution:
|8731x6548
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT