Children from the Luke Air Force Base Child Development Center participate in a parade, April 21, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. April is the Month of the Military Child, which recognizes and celebrates service members’ children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 18:35 Photo ID: 7761144 VIRIN: 230421-F-CQ970-1269 Resolution: 10262x7696 Size: 4.71 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.