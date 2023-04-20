Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade [Image 4 of 12]

    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Students in the Shadow Ridge High School marching band perform, April 21, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Shadow Ridge’s performance was part of the Child Development Center’s Purple Up parade, an event celebrating military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 18:35
    Photo ID: 7761142
    VIRIN: 230421-F-CQ970-1060
    Resolution: 9034x6775
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade
    Luke CDC hosts Purple Up parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force base
    military
    parade
    Month of the Military Child
    AETC
    Purple Up

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT