NJNG Best Warrior M4 and M17 qualification

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey R. Morral, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires an M17 pistol during the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 25, 2023. Competitors are tested on physical fitness, marksmanship, land navigation, and other soldiering tasks. Nine Soldiers and six noncommissioned officers are competing, April 25-27, 2023, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to compete against seven other states of Region I at Bangor, Maine, May 15-19, 2023. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

