    NJNG Best Warrior M4 and M17 qualification [Image 21 of 23]

    NJNG Best Warrior M4 and M17 qualification

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Barnabas A. Adombire, Charlie Company, 1st Security and Support Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 57th Troop Command, fires an M17 pistol during the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 25, 2023. Competitors are tested on physical fitness, marksmanship, land navigation, and other soldiering tasks. Nine Soldiers and six noncommissioned officers are competing, April 25-27, 2023, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to compete against seven other states of Region I at Bangor, Maine, May 15-19, 2023. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 17:57
    Photo ID: 7761106
    VIRIN: 230425-Z-AL508-1353
    Resolution: 5105x3403
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJNG Best Warrior M4 and M17 qualification [Image 23 of 23], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Range

    Best Warrior Competition

    Best Warrior

    National Guard

    TAGS

    Range
    New Jersey
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    National Guard

