An Airman stamps a checklist for the Day for Kids event at the Youth Center on Beale Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2023. E Checklists were used as a mock mobility folder during the kids pre-deployment line for the children to learn how the military deploys. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

