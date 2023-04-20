A group of children get their “passport” photo taken for the Day for Kids event at the Youth Center on Beale Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2023. The pre-deployment function line gave children the opportunity to learn what the deployment process is like for their parents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

