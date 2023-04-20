Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day for Kids [Image 3 of 5]

    Day for Kids

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A group of children get their “passport” photo taken for the Day for Kids event at the Youth Center on Beale Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2023. The pre-deployment function line gave children the opportunity to learn what the deployment process is like for their parents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7760849
    VIRIN: 230421-F-LE520-1120
    Resolution: 5243x3493
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day for Kids [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Day for Kids
    Day for Kids
    Day for Kids
    Day for Kids
    Day for Kids

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    learning
    Month of the Military Child
    military child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT