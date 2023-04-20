An Airman stamps a checklist during the Day for Kids event at the Youth Center on Beale Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2023. The checklist was a part of the pre-deployment function where the children collected stamps and prizes at each “deployment” table to emulate the process that their military parents go through during a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

