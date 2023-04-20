U.S. Air Force Col. James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing chief of staff, gives a speech at the Youth Center on Beale Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2023. The Youth Center hosted a Day for Kids event with games, prizes and a mock pre-deployment line for Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)
