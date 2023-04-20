Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swedish Military Band plays at Pentagon [Image 2 of 6]

    Swedish Military Band plays at Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    The Swedish Military Band plays at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 25, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish Military Band plays at Pentagon [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

