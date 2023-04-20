Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Investiture of King Antonio for Fiesta 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    Investiture of King Antonio for Fiesta 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Demond Dean 

    JBSA Fiesta

    Members of the Texas Cavaliers Kings Knights present arms at the crowning of the 100th King Antonio at the ceremony of the Investiture of King Antonio for Fiesta, at the Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio, April 22, 2023. King Antonio is a Fiesta dignitary selected from the ranks of the Texas Cavaliers, an organization of 600 businesses, civic and community leaders, who volunteer their time and talents in support of San Antonio area charities (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demond Dean).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Investiture of King Antonio for Fiesta 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Demond Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Investiture of King Antonio

