Investiture of King Antonio for Fiesta 2023

Members of the Texas Cavaliers Kings Knights present arms at the crowning of the 100th King Antonio at the ceremony of the Investiture of King Antonio for Fiesta, at the Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio, April 22, 2023. King Antonio is a Fiesta dignitary selected from the ranks of the Texas Cavaliers, an organization of 600 businesses, civic and community leaders, who volunteer their time and talents in support of San Antonio area charities (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demond Dean).

