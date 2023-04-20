A graphic illustration showcasing two Air Force Combat Camera personnel in silhouette holding an M-4 rifle and a DSLR camera with text of the squadron’s mission statement imposed on a sunset background. Combat camera squadrons offer the Joint Chiefs of Staff an integrated perspective from the battle space. (U.S. Air Force graphic/photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7760686
|VIRIN:
|230425-F-SC242-0001
|Resolution:
|5400x7200
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shooting images or bullets today?, by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT