Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shooting images or bullets today?

    Shooting images or bullets today?

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A graphic illustration showcasing two Air Force Combat Camera personnel in silhouette holding an M-4 rifle and a DSLR camera with text of the squadron’s mission statement imposed on a sunset background. Combat camera squadrons offer the Joint Chiefs of Staff an integrated perspective from the battle space. (U.S. Air Force graphic/photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 7760686
    VIRIN: 230425-F-SC242-0001
    Resolution: 5400x7200
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shooting images or bullets today?, by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Photography
    M4 Carbine
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT