U.S. Air Force Col. Keegan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, addresses a group of volunteer victim advocates from the 56th Fighter Wing, April 21, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Volunteer victim advocates are a crucial part of the Luke AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and provide critical support to airmen impacted by sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 13:09 Photo ID: 7760459 VIRIN: 230421-F-CQ970-2044 Resolution: 5704x3209 Size: 1.11 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Recognizes Volunteer Victim Advocates [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.