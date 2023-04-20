Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Recognizes Volunteer Victim Advocates [Image 10 of 11]

    Luke Recognizes Volunteer Victim Advocates

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Keegan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, addresses a group of volunteer victim advocates from the 56th Fighter Wing, April 21, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Volunteer victim advocates are a crucial part of the Luke AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and provide critical support to airmen impacted by sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

