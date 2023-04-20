Jennifer Schoen (left), 56th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and U.S. Air Force Col. Keegan McLeese, (right) 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, poses for a group photo with volunteer victim advocates from the Luke Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, April 21, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Volunteer victim advocates are a crucial part of the Luke AFB SAPR team and provide critical support to Airmen impacted by sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 13:09
|Photo ID:
|7760458
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-CQ970-2040
|Resolution:
|5198x3899
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Recognizes Volunteer Victim Advocates [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT