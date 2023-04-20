Luke Recognizes Volunteer Victim Advocates

U.S. Air Force Col. Keegan McLeese, (right) 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, presents an award to Tech. Sgt. Andrew Finch (left), 56th Fighter Wing volunteer victim advocate, April 21, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Finch was presented an award for his extensive volunteer hours with the Luke AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

