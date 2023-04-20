Trained by USAID as a entrepreneurial trainer for other women along Yemen's coast, Ahdab M. Murshed promotes her seashell products and encourages other women to do the same.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 11:48 Photo ID: 7760290 VIRIN: 230119-D-ED206-632 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 11.66 MB Location: YE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ahdab M. Murshed trains coastal women in Yemen to promote their products as entrepreneurs. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.