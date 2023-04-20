Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ahdab M. Murshed trains coastal women in Yemen to promote their products as entrepreneurs.

    Ahdab M. Murshed trains coastal women in Yemen to promote their products as entrepreneurs.

    YEMEN

    01.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Trained by USAID as a entrepreneurial trainer for other women along Yemen's coast, Ahdab M. Murshed promotes her seashell products and encourages other women to do the same.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 11:48
