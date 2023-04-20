Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 11:48 Photo ID: 7760289 VIRIN: 230119-D-ED206-527 Resolution: 3000x1687 Size: 4.35 MB Location: YE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A customer shops for jewelry made by Ahdab M. Murshed, who with USAID-support, now trains coastal women in Yemen to promote their products as entrepreneurs. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.