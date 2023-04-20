LONG BEACH, Calif. – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence (Cyber) supported U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) by talking to people about the Cyber and Military Intelligence Branches and telling them about the life-changing opportunities of Army service at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 14 and 15.



According to MAJ Jacob Curtis, team lead, Detachment Hawaii, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), the Brigade’s Soldiers assisted in generating more than 1,300 leads – more than double the number from the same event last year – with the majority coming from K-12 students on a field trip.



Warrant Officer Kody Curran was praised by the USAREC Battalion and Company Commander for his attitude, energy, and interpersonal skills throughout the event.



Although it “wasn’t clear how serious the interest in a career in Army Cyber was; definitely seeds were planted,” said Curtis.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 7760272 VIRIN: 230415-O-PX639-002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.44 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach U.S. Army Recruiting Command Event 2 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.