Spc. Davis and Staff Sgt. Cooper fold the American flag following the reenlistment ceremony of Sgt. Alvaro Gutierrez.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 10:16
|Photo ID:
|7760048
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-HJ939-644
|Resolution:
|5564x4480
|Size:
|9.51 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT