Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza [Image 3 of 4]

    Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.16.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Spc. Davis and Staff Sgt. Cooper fold the American flag following the reenlistment ceremony of Sgt. Alvaro Gutierrez.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 10:16
    Photo ID: 7760048
    VIRIN: 220916-A-HJ939-644
    Resolution: 5564x4480
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza
    Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza
    Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza
    Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Re-Enlistment Ceremony

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_europe
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)
    U.S. Southern European Task Force- Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT