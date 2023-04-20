Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza [Image 2 of 4]

    Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.16.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jason Richards poses with Sgt. Alvaro Gutierrez following his reenlistment ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 10:17
    Photo ID: 7760047
    VIRIN: 220916-A-HJ939-479
    Resolution: 5624x3729
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Re-Enlistment Ceremony

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_europe
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)
    U.S. Southern European Task Force- Africa

