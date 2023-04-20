Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jason Richards poses with Sgt. Alvaro Gutierrez following his reenlistment ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7760047
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-HJ939-479
|Resolution:
|5624x3729
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Re-enlistment ceremony overlooks the city of Vicenza [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT