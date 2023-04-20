U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Thomas, 86th Civil Engineer Group commander, right, and Renae Fischer, 86th Airlift Wing vice director, help plant trees in celebration of Earth Day, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. The tree planting was one of many events that took place to celebrate Earth Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.1649
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7760031
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-PS661-1088
|Resolution:
|6630x4510
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Leadership Plant Trees for Earth Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT