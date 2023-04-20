Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Leadership Plant Trees for Earth Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Ramstein Leadership Plant Trees for Earth Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.15.1649

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, right, USAF Lt. Col. Alison Freiman, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, left, and a German Forest Service representative help plant trees in celebration of Earth Day, on RAB, April 21, 2023. Each year, Earth Day campaigners call for the event with an annual theme. In the U.S., the 2023 Earth Day theme is “Invest in Our Planet.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.1649
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 09:44
    Photo ID: 7760030
    VIRIN: 230421-F-PS661-1093
    Resolution: 5858x4011
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Leadership Plant Trees for Earth Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sustainability
    86th Civil Engineer Group
    TreePlanting
    TeamRamstein
    EarthDay2023

