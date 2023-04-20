Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Leadership Plant Trees for Earth Day [Image 1 of 4]

    Ramstein Leadership Plant Trees for Earth Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, and German Forest Service representatives plant a tree in celebration of Earth Day, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. Tree plantings like this help reinforce the mutual partnership between Ramstein and the local communities and their mutual dedication to nature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 09:44
    Sustainability
    86th Civil Engineer Group
    TreePlanting
    TeamRamstein
    EarthDay2023

