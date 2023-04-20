U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron prepare for a routine High-Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2023. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation to fulfill U.S. European Command, U. S. Africa Command and NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 08:35 Photo ID: 7759892 VIRIN: 230418-F-PB738-1032 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.28 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 57th RQS jump training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.