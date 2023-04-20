57th RQS jump training

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron jump out of C-130 Hercules during their High-Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2023. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation to fulfill U.S. European Command, U. S. Africa Command and NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

