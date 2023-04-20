Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS jump training [Image 3 of 5]

    57th RQS jump training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron jump out of C-130 Hercules during their High-Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2023. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation to fulfill U.S. European Command, U. S. Africa Command and NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Aviano
    Jump Training
    57th RQS

