57th RQS jump training

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Beasley, 31st Operations Group senior enlisted leader, gets ready for a tandem jump at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2023. The jump was part of routine training that the 57th Rescue Squadron performs to ensure their Airmen are ready at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT