Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRTC SAT 3BCT [Image 4 of 6]

    JRTC SAT 3BCT

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Sustained Airborne Training prior to the combat jump for rotation 23-07 at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Alexandria, LA, April 22, 2023. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 08:31
    Photo ID: 7759886
    VIRIN: 230422-A-ID763-888
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 16.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC SAT 3BCT [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRTC SAT 3BCT
    JRTC SAT 3BCT
    JRTC SAT 3BCT
    JRTC SAT 3BCT
    JRTC SAT 3BCT
    JRTC SAT 3BCT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Airborne
    SAT
    Panther Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT