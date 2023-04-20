JRTC SAT 3BCT

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Sustained Airborne Training prior to the combat jump for rotation 23-07 at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Alexandria, LA, April 22, 2023. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

