Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Sustained Airborne Training prior to the combat jump for rotation 23-07 at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Alexandria, LA, April 22, 2023. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 08:31
|Photo ID:
|7759881
|VIRIN:
|230422-A-ID763-846
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|14.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRTC SAT 3BCT [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
