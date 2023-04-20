Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    57th RQS jump training [Image 1 of 5]

    57th RQS jump training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron fits U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Beasley, 31st Operations Group senior enlisted leader, for a tandem High-Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2023. The 57th RQS leads, organizes, trains and equips their Airmen to perform duties such as, reporting, locating, recovering and reintegrate isolated personnel through the many trainings performed on a weekly basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 08:35
    Photo ID: 7759880
    VIRIN: 230418-F-PB738-1010
    Resolution: 5074x3383
    Size: 791.92 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS jump training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    57th RQS jump training
    57th RQS jump training
    57th RQS jump training
    57th RQS jump training
    57th RQS jump training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AVIANO
    Jump Training
    5th RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT