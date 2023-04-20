57th RQS jump training

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron fits U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Beasley, 31st Operations Group senior enlisted leader, for a tandem High-Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2023. The 57th RQS leads, organizes, trains and equips their Airmen to perform duties such as, reporting, locating, recovering and reintegrate isolated personnel through the many trainings performed on a weekly basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

